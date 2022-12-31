JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis.

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still without water.

“Our rule has always been and the reason we closed so often when there’s a water issue is if there’s not water to wash your hands, to go to the bathroom and to be able to clean up correctly with our dishwasher. We just really don’t feel that we can serve,” he said.

Hotels have also lost business in Jackson. The owners of the Fairview Inn said they had guests cancel reservations or cut their stays short.

“One day we spent all day, my husband and I, we take 20 jugs, five-gallon jugs. We go fill them up and then we come back, unload, then go back because we had to wash the dishes from Christmas Eve. And that took our two of our kitchen staff, you know, two days to boil water, wash the dishes. It’s just physically very demanding,” explained Tamar Sharp, owner of the Fairview Inn.

In parts of Jackson, church leaders said they were not sure if they will be able to hold service on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

“We’re anticipating having service on tomorrow. But right now, I just got a report about an hour ago that we don’t have water pressure,” said Percy Davis, a church officer at St. Luther MB Church.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he put in a request to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to help businesses that have been affected by the water crisis.

Good said Broad Street Bakery will reevaluate the water pressure on Monday, January 2 to determine if they can reopen. Sharp said they regained water pressure at the Fairview Inn Saturday afternoon.