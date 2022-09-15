JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend.

With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready.

The plan to use bottled water, serve canned beverages and give free water bottles out amid the ongoing water crisis in Jackson.

Since the start of the water crisis, business owners and managers said they have seen a decrease in visitors, but with water pressure restored, people are starting to come back out.

Hotels were without water for three days in this area. However, officials said the hotels are still open and will welcome the crowds. They will have unlimited bottled water for all guests.

Businesses are looking forward to the weekend’s football fans.

Jackson State will kick-off against Grambling State at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday