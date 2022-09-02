JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis.

With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city.

Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing Network, along with the Greater Fairview Baptist Church believed that there was a need in the city. This week alone, they have been distributing water to those individuals who can’t physically pickup water.

“We want to make this an ongoing effort even past tomorrow,” said Williams. “We want to help as much as possible, especially if the crisis continues to happen in Jackson.”

Beverly Jefferies, member and secretary of Emmanuel M.B. Church, said their pastor, Jessie Horton Sr., has communicated with several pastors throughout the state of Mississippi to bring in water to the city. They already have several pallets of water to distribute.

“We at Emmanuel M.B. believe in giving back to the community as much as possible,” said Jefferies. “We want to make sure that the residents are getting the proper materials that they need.”

Both churches will hold a free water giveaways on Saturday, September 3. Both events will start at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Fairview Baptist Church and Emmanuel M.B. Church.