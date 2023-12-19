JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Jackson City Council abstained when it came to voting on new Jackson water rates on Tuesday, December 19.

Citizens attended the meeting to express their concerns about their water being shut off and the increase in billing prices.

Third Party Manager Ted Henifin said the last change to water bills was in December 2021. City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, sided with Henifin and said there has to be a change on a 12-month basis when it comes to water rates.

“At the end of the day, that decision rests with a federal judge and a third party administrator. They have been entrusted by the federal government to watch over the implementation of the moneys that our federal partners, like Congressman Bennie Thompson, wanted to make sure this city got. And the important thing is, in order to make that that that money work, that has to be sustainability, so that when we take the system back, everybody is paying into the system, you know, is actually not only getting adequate service, but it works like an enterprise. It works, and it has to work like a business,” said Banks.

Although councilmembers did not vote for or against the ordinance to change water rates, the City Council does not have the power to change rates because of the order from a federal judge.

Henifin will remain over the water system until September 2027.