JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council made a major move in finding a solution to the ongoing water crisis.

After over two hours in executive session on Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted to approve a temporary agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin to find a long-term solution to the water crisis.

The agreement is set for 12 months with the hope that Jackson can start consistently providing safe drinking water to its residents without any additional help afterwards. According to Jackson City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1, getting on the same page with the EPA is a vital first step.

“This is on us to get straight with them because of our violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act over the past year or so. And we need to, you know, come together with them and find a solution that was satisfied to them and satisfactory to the city of Jackson,” said Foote. “I think by and large it’s, you know, an improvement of the situation, and we’ll make our water plants more reliable.”

A majority of the details of the agreement are confidential due to a Department of Justice non-disclosure agreement, but that is expected to be lifted in seven to 10 business days.