JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s growing water crisis is becoming a daily disruption for those living in the city. Frustration is mounting as people said they do not know when they will have water again.

J.C. Johnson Junior has lived in Jackson for more than 60 years, and he said the problem has only gotten worse. While Johnson had running water during our interview, he said his home’s water pressure was going in and out. He said he never knows when he’ll have water.

“It’s a little better since a couple of days ago, but it is still not where it should actually be. As a matter of fact, when I went out to use the water hoses yesterday, the water flow was just not there,” said Johnson.

With water flying off the shelves in Jackson, Johnson has had to travel to other cities just to find safe drinking water for his family, and says he’s spending nearly a hundred dollars a week on bottled water. Johnson also has buckets at his front door to catch rainwater to use to flush toilets.

Besides his home, Johnson is concerned for the well-being of the city he calls home.

“You think about the schools having to shut down, restaurants aren’t able to operate, hospitals are having to make accommodations,” said Johnson.

Johnson blames a lack of respect and communication between city, county, and state leaders for the mounting water issues. He said the blame shouldn’t all be put on Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Johnson said the constant finger pointing between officials has prevented the water crisis from being resolved and will continue if differences are not put aside.

“In the words of Rodney King, ‘Can’t we all just get along?'” questioned Johnson.

Though discouraged, Johnson said he will not give up hope and refuses to leave the city he loves. Johnson said he sees he believes a solution will soon come to the city.