JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman pleaded with city officials to fix an ongoing main water line breaks that are flooding her yard.

Abby Edwards has lived on Hickory Ridge Road for seven years. In that time, she said she’s had four main water leaks flood her yard.

“It’s damaging our property, but it’s also putting us and our families at risk,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the waterline in front of her home has been leaking for a month, leaving her yard filled with mud and large puddles of water.

“Not to mention the stagnant water sitting. It’s about to get hot. There will be mosquitoes. It’s just a safety health concern,” explained Edwards.

Edwards’ yard is so saturated with water that she’s now concerned for the foundation of her home.

“I’m not willing to get the foundation looked at because who knows when it’s going to happen again. They clearly are not fixing it,” expressed Edwards.

Edwards said she’s tried to contact city officials multiple times by sending letters to the mayor, city councilmen, and the city attorney, as well as her councilman. She said she hasn’t received a response.

WJTV 12 News hand delivered that letter to Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1. The councilman said he was unaware of the problem.

“I have not been at this location, but I’ll certainly go there and check it out and see what we can do,” said Foote.

Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1, has tried to help Edwards. He said the county can’t dig without an agreement from the city.

“Any time you get water bubbling up, and it’s coming in your yard, and it’s coming towards your house, it’s an urgent issue. It’s an emerging issue that something needs to be handled immediately,” said Graham.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city about the leak. We were told to contact interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin. We are still waiting on a response.