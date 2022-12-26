JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water distribution on Monday, December 26 as the city faces low water pressure.

The distribution will take place at the following locations:

South Jackson – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road

South Jackson – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2875 McDowell Road

Northwest Jackson – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smillow Prep

West Jackson – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard's loading dock

Byram – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Davis Road Park located at 2515 Davis Road

Neighbors who need water but are unable to travel to a site can call 311 or (601)-960-1875.