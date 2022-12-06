JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved an application for a FEMA grant that would bring in millions for Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

This grant could be used to refurbish the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility or build a new plant. If selected, Jackson would receive more than $13.7 million to put towards water plant planning and design projects.

According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, these grants are highly competitive and could do more than help the city financially.

“This is a highly, highly competitive grant. There is expectation from the federal government that we’re going after this, as we are for other available funds. This is a part of, you know, part and parcel of the discussion with the federal government about the opportunities we’re going off there, and I think it will send a message,” said Lumumba.

The application resolution passed with a 6-0 vote and one abstention from Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

Interim Third Party Manager Ted Henifin will be managing the funds if Jackson is selected for the grant.