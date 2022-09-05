JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s water crisis has been years in the making after decades of neglect at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves said the basic work to maintain the plant was not done before the state stepped in to take control of the facility one week ago. He added the state never received a ‘real’ plan from the City of Jackson on how to fix the plant in order to fund the repairs.

Despite the criticism, state and city leaders are working together to fix the problem.

Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said this has been a collaborative effort from all parties, and the city must create a plan to enact long term solutions.

“The plan is the key component to securing funding for all the work that needs to be done, so you got to have a plan in order to get there. You’re not going to get the funding if you don’t have a plan, so we’ve got to get our plan, and it’s got to be a good plan, and it’s got to explain, you know, the challenges we face, and planning is an important discipline that is part of how we govern. So, I think I agree with the governor, Congressman Thompson, and most of my congress and my council members in saying that the mayor as got to get a plan,” said Foote.

Councilman Brian Grizzell, Ward 4, said they should focus on the improvements to the water treatment facility in order to bring quality water to Jackson residents.

The city provided an update on the plant Monday morning saying that all tanks maintained strong levels overnight.

According to officials, all of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure. If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, report it at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.