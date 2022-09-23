JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works Department is still trying to secure more funding to help resolve the decades-long water crisis.

Despite the air conditioning still being out at City Hall, city council members held a special meeting on Thursday where they voted 6-0 on a resolution to apply for more funding to help with Jackson’s water infrastructure issues.

If approved, the funds would be matched dollar-for-dollar through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

The city engineer is asking for about $63 million that would be used for a number of much-needed water infrastructure projects.

City Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said one project she’s looking forward to on that list is working on a water pump that’s been causing problems near Mills Street and Livingston Street.

“We did rezoning there to allow for the Gulf States Foundation to come in and build some houses right there. I don’t think we can get going until we resolve that, so I appreciate your making that a priority,” she said.

“We’re going to apply for a number of projects at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant and the J.H. Fewell Water Plant and repairs to the west bank interceptor sewer main, repairs and reconstruction of the sewer around Mills Street where the Mills Street pump has been, as well as some general SSO repairs around town,” said City Engineer Robert Lee.

Lee said they’re still working with state and federal agencies to come up with a long-term plan for the city’s water infrastructure.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba attended the meeting virtually. He said possible long-term solutions can’t be discussed in detail right now due to a nondisclosure agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).