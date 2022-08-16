JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council plans to bring in extra help to address the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7, noted that even though the workers at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility are trying to address the ongoing issues, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Many councilmembers endorsed bringing in a third party to help alleviate performance issues, maintenance and lack of staff.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said they have been in talks with companies to make this happen.

“Well, it’s going to take making sure that we have the proper parameters and cost of that management agreement. Working with the U.S. Water Alliance, we hope that it’s a matter of a couple of months, but to give a firm timeline would be irresponsible,, and it would be complete speculation. And so, that’s what we’re doing. We’ve already been working towards that end, and so that means that we have advance work in that area. The U.S. Water Alliance is making a significant contribution to what will support our water treatment facility in the month of September,” said Lumumba.

State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26) released a statement about the City Council passing a resolution that requests the mayor to bring in third party management for the city’s drinking water.

Today the Jackson City Council took a positive step forward by passing a resolution requesting that the mayor engage a third-party administrator to manage the City’s drinking water system. Hopefully, such action will help to correct many of the problems that have plagued the operations of the O. B. Curtis and Fewell Water Plants. We would encourage our City Fathers to explore engaging an expert partner in helping to provide a long-term solution to our wastewater issues as well, and the overall operations of our entire water/sewer administration. These actions will greatly assist Jackson legislators in procuring much-needed resources from the state to help address the Capital City’s infrastructure issues. State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26)

The mayor said there have been decades of deferred maintenance at the water treatment facility, and now is the time to bring more expertise to the table.