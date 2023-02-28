JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has been looking for a public works director for months.

Jackson City Council members said they plan to increase the salary and look across the country for an individual best suited for this position. They also said they have tried looking locally, but no one has applied.

“Some of the things I’d love to be a part of that discussion when we’re interviewing them is their ability to lead public workers. These workers have to work under steer conditions. Some of them are making low money, and it’s just a lot of work to do. They need someone they can look to and say, ‘Hey, that’s our leader. He knows what’s going on, and we can follow him,’” said Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2, believes it’s a great idea to look nationally for a new public works director. Lee also said she is thankful that they are being proactive with their search, while Interim Robert Lee has stepped up for 90 days.