JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure.

The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas of Hinds County.

This is a precautionary advisory. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.