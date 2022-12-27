JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis.

Leaders said water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson on Sunday, December 25.

Crews are working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure, but pressure remains low in the city.

Officials said they’ve received more reports of areas in South Jackson, Byram and West Jackson with little to no water pressure. There are also scattered neighborhoods throughout the city that remain impacted.

Neighbors are asked to continue to report water leaks. During normal business hours, 311 is taking calls. If you cannot get through, contact 601-960-1111. If it’s after hours, contact 601-960-1875.