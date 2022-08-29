JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

According to the city, the water shortage is likely to last for the next couple of days.

City leaders said they’re in contact with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over continued issues with the system.

Neighbors are advised to call the City’s 311 line for additional information.