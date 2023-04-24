JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba tried to clear up concerns brought up by Jackson’s water maintenance workers on Monday.

Lumumba said he was notified about the workers protesting outside of the City of Jackson Water Maintenance and Distribution location last week. He said an email sent to the workers left them wondering if they still had jobs.

The mayor said those employees now work for Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin, but they do have an option to work for a private contractor in Jackson. Those who choose not to will be placed in an alternate position.

“We understand, but we need to know who is making the decision to go and who is not making the decision to go, before the city will have any ultimate say in the matter. And so, we will be in communication with Mr. Henifin, and at this point, any communication around that process of who is selecting to go with the contractor or choosing not to would be better in the hands of Mr. Henifin, as it is that the city has not taken on its portion of that role yet,” Lumumba explained.

The mayor said Henifin has the right to make any decisions because the employees work for him.