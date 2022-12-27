JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, December 27 to discuss the ongoing water crisis. He warned that the city will be vulnerable until a proper water system is in place.

Lumumba said the current situation with the city’s water system is a ‘worst case scenario.’

The mayor issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26. This comes after complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson on Sunday, December 25.

A boil water advisory was also issued until further notice for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas of Hinds County.

During the news conference, Lumumba said five crews are moving throughout the city in order to make repairs to water main breaks. Water pressure still remains low as of Tuesday, December 27.

Neighbors are asked to continue to report water leaks. During normal business hours, 311 is taking calls. If you cannot get through, contact 601-960-1111. If it’s after hours, contact 601-960-1875. Lumumba said the city has increased staff in order to take calls from citizens.

Jackson residents are also asked to turn off their faucets due to the increase in temperatures.

According to Lumumba, Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin has been onsite at O.B. Curtis during this incident. He has been working to find vendors in order to provide non-potable water to residents. The city plans to release distribution information for non-potable at a later time.

Some Jackson fire stations are providing non-potable water to residents. However, stations 6, 11, 12 and 15 are without water at this time.