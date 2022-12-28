JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said city crews have found more than 20 water leaks throughout the city, and they are still searching for more.

Although pressure has increased in the system, it has not seen a full recovery.

According to Lumumba, Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said the partial recovery came from people turning off their faucets after the below freezing temperatures passed.

He said projects to repair parts of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility are almost done, but more work is needed to completely fix the system.

“I don’t want our residents to believe that those projects in and of themselves will lead to, you know, a more sustainable or resilient system. Right? They will contribute towards it, but it won’t reach us. We won’t be able to drop a mission accomplished banner. Just with those projects, we still need to weatherize our chemical room,” said Lumumba.

A Local State of Emergency was issued by Lumumba on Monday, December 26, after freezing temperatures caused complications at over the weekend.

A citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson on Sunday, December 25. The mayor hopes the notice will be lifted by Saturday, December 31.