JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba welcomed the state to the table.

This week, there was an issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which led to little to no water pressure for thousands of residents in the city.

Lumumba reiterated that the city is in a constant state of emergency due to its water system. The mayor said 10 individuals are being trained to be Class-A operators at the water treatment plant.

The mayor also said the White House is aware about what’s happening in the City of Jackson.

Reeves has activated the Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to the City of Jackson and surrounding areas.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will take the lead to distribute drinking water and non-potable water in the city.

The state has created a mobile incident command center, which will help with repairs and improvements at the water treatment plant. Reeves said the City of Jackson will be responsible for half of the cost of the emergency repairs that will be made at the facility.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, 2022.