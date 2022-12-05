JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the city’s temporary third-party water manager discussed the latest on the water crisis in the city.

Ted Henifin said he is in a transitional period at the city’s water treatment facilities and is working to bring in all the necessary staff for maintenance and day-to-day operations.

Both Henifin and Lumumba said one of their goals is to fix the water infrastructure without raising water bills.

“There’s a financial plan that needs to be put together in the first 60 days. I don’t have that yet, but obviously I’ve executed the deal to get those going. But until I see those real numbers, I don’t think I’m in any position to say yes or no, but my gut says that Jackson, like almost every other large core city in the United States, cannot afford to put any more burden on the lower end of the socioeconomic residents on their community to pay for water,” Henifin explained.

“One thing that has been consistent for me and my administration throughout this process has been an effort to protect the residents in the vein of affordability while we are trying to create resiliency in our system,” said Lumumba.

Henifin said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is still on site at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. They are testing the water regularly, according to Henifin.