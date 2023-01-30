JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Monday, January 30, 2023.

He said this is a historic moment in Mississippi as the city now has funding and a third-party administrator with 40 years of experience to direct Jackson’s water system.

Although there is no interim public works director, Lumumba said they’re realigning the responsibility of the public works department until a new director is named in the upcoming days.

The mayor said they’re also hiring a recruitment firm to find a director that best fits the new needs of the city.

“The water legislation bill. It was suggested that Ted endorse a regionalization. He had to then correct that and very vocally say that he saw it as a money grab. I want to be clear without exposing too much. If we’re able to see historic funding in the city of Jackson. If we’re able to see historic representation from the federal government. There are more tools left in the shed and I think people need to be careful about the way they attack Jackson,” said Lumumba.

During the news conference, the mayor announced he would host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, February 1 to discuss the latest developments with the city’s water system.

The town hall will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at Forest Hill High School. All Jackson residents can attend the town hall.