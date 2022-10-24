JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month.

According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state and federal partners of the Unified Command Structure.

The City of Jackson will be financially responsible for funding whichever vendor is chosen. The mayor said the process is planned to be completed in less than a month.

“We had already done the math behind what our monthly expenditures were, and we felt that that was something that we could do and that we were fine with doing,” said Lumumba. “Proposals are due November 7th, and we anticipate having a contract in place by November 17.”

The evaluation team tasked with choosing the vendor will consist of representatives from the Jackson Public Works Department, the Federal Water Alliance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The mayor’s office has its sights on more than $100 million in federal funding to advance efforts to repair, upgrade and modernize the city’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Last week, the city faced some issues with their well water connections. The city had to purchase an emergency motor for tanks along Highway 18 to make sure well connections were kept up and running.

With an already fragile well system coupled with a busy weekend due to Jackson State’s homecoming, the surface water system also experienced some stress.

“We started off the week having challenges on our well side, and so, EPA actually granted us permission to make an emergency purchase of a much needed pump motor so that we would be able motor so that we would be able to maintain well production,” Lumumba said.

The mayor asked neighbors to try and lower their water usage as much as they can because there will be another big football weekend coming up in Jackson.