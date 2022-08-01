JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he objects to the latest citywide boil water advisory that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The notice was issued on Friday due to high turbidity levels, which is cloudiness in the water.

The mayor said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant has been in need of renovations for a long time. He said issues with the chemicals used to process water, along with the aging system, have not helped neighbors get clean drinking water.

Lumumba said his office is in talks with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and MSDH on how to find a solution to the constant boil water notices.

“Even when the pressure is not low, because of the fragility of our water treatment facility, we consider ourselves to always be in a constant state of emergency,” he said.

“It seems like it just persists. Hopefully, we can get help with Jackson to get this corrected, so people are having to spend their own money to buy water, and it’s just becoming a huge problem right now. It’s becoming expensive,” said Blanche Adams, program assistant at Young Futurists Project.

Jackson fire stations will distribute bottled water on Monday.

There’s no word on when the boil water notice will be lifted. Repairs and upgrades at the water treatment plant are expected to be finished by the end of October 2022.

MSDH released a statement about the mayor’s comments.