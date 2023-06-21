JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba appeared in federal court on Wednesday to clear up statements he made at a June 14 news conference regarding the safety of the capital city’s drinking water.

During the news conference, the mayor announced water filters would be made available for pregnant women and children under five following recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate shared that JXN Water Administrator Ted Henifin approached him after the news conference with concerns that the mayor’s comments suggested the city’s water is less safe than it actually is.

On June 14, Lumumba said, “Residents have been quietly receiving notifications about the potential threats based on how we treat our water and the agents that we use in order to treat our water. The potential threats to both mothers, pregnant mothers, and mothers who have young children. It hasn’t been demonstrated that our water is, in fact, dangerous. But the investments we have to make in the treatment process, repairs that have to take place within that treatment process, until we’re able to change the soda ash in our system, it is a precautionary notice that goes out.”

In a joint statement released by the City of Jackson and JXN Water, officials said, “Some citizens fell comfortable drinking water directly from the tap, but also understands that many still still prefer filtered water. JXN Water conducts extensive testing daily.”