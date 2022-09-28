JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis.

Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working to repair the water infrastructure system.

While progress has been made on Jackson’s water infrastructure system, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the issue is far from resolved, and it will take years before residents can finally feel at ease with the water.

Federal and state officials, along with operators from all over the country, are at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility making repairs. Lumumba said there have been a number of repairs made at the O.B Curtis, but there have also been several leaks causing problems for residents.

“What I hear people saying, and I agree with them is we don’t feel comfortable. Because one day, it’s a boil water notice, and I understand the system,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said long-term plans have been presented to the state in the past, and it costs about $200,000 each time to make the necessary assessments to create these plans.

Some of the city’s immediate priorities at O.B. Curtis include fixing leaks, replacing pumps, and other system upgrades. There has been a push lately to either privatize, regionalize or have the state take over Jackson’s water plants; three ideas that the mayor strongly opposes.

“The reason privatization is not helpful for you is because a company isn’t coming here and investing in the system because they’re benevolent. They’re coming to make a profit. You have a state that provides less than 1% of contracts to Black firms. Forty-percent of your population is Black in this state. You have to try to give less than 1%, so you can’t trust the state. If you regionalize it, you’re not opening yourself up to more money. You’re expanding the perimeter of your responsibility, so then the question becomes, do you trust them to prioritize Jackson’s problems?” questioned Lumumba.

The mayor said the hybrid system at O.B. Curtis is one of the most complicated in the country. He said engineers believe it will be a billion-dollar fix. The city is exploring the options of switching to a different system or building a new water treatment facility.

Another issue that has been discussed time and time again is staffing shortages at the city’s water treatment facilities. At the moment, the mayor said ten people are training to become class A operators, but it could take them two to six years to complete the programs.