JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is expected to appear before a federal judge on Wednesday, June 21 over statements he made during a news conference last week.

In a news conference last Wednesday, Lumumba announced the distribution of free water filters for pregnant women or women with children five and under. During the news conference, Lumumba also made comments about Jackson’s water system that a federal judge in Jackson had multiple issues with.

The U.S. District Court Southern District Judge is Henry Wingate. According to the docket, Wingate expressed concern whether the comments comport with the progress that has been made on water quality by the efforts of the interim Third Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Lumumba’s comments during the press conference also caused Wingate to believe that the Jackson mayor may have “misinformed the public as to the current status of Jackson’s water quality, and the alleged ‘danger’ he discussed owing to the alleged presence of various chemicals.”

Wingate ordered Lumumba and Henifin to his courtroom at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news conference Tuesday, Lumumba stood behind the comments he made, saying everything he said was factual.

“I look forward to talking to the judge tomorrow and clearing up any ambiguity that may be there,” Lumumba said.