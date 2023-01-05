JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure.

In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson.

Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes and sewer mains across the city. However, he said this process will take years to complete.

The city’s water system will remain vulnerable to severe weather events until full repairs and upgrades have been made to the water system.