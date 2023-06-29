JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Jackson City Council agreed to place Third Party Manager Ted Henifin in charge of the capital city’s sewer system.

Henifin is the federal appointee who is administering Jackson’s water system.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate announced in May that he wanted Henifin to take over the faltering sewer system.

The city agreed to enter a consent decree in 2021 with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prevent the overflow of raw sewage and bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act.

Councilmembers voted in executive session on Thursday, 6-1, to approve the move. Wingate could approve the transfer as early as next week.