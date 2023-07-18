JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Public Works director has been named for the City of Jackson.

Khalid Woods, who is a Navy veteran, has been working as the deputy director of Public Works in Florida for the past year.

Woods will replace Robert Lee, who was serving in the position until a replacement could be found.

Woods said he’s looking forward to improving the quality of life for people in Jackson.

“I’d like to say I’m glad to be here. First day on the job, so I don’t know if I can solve anything for you today, but tomorrow give me a call,” he said during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

Woods has to be confirmed by the Jackson City Council within 90 days.