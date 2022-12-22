JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived.

Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding.

With freezing weather just hours away, one homeowner is asking for a fix as soon as possible.

“My dad is an elderly man. He lives here and his yard is completely flooded. We’ve been calling and calling and trying to get someone to come out for the last month and a half when it was one small leak, but now it’s several leaks. Can someone please take the initiative to come out and see what’s going on and hopefully get this fix? This crap around the city is going to freeze up and pop all over the City of Jackson anyway because of the infrastructure. This right here is going to be extremely bad,” said Evelyn Richard Jones, who lives on Azalea Drive.

According to city officials, crews have been made aware of the issue and have been in contact with the homeowners.