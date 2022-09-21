JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first federal class action lawsuit has been filed by Jackson residents over the collapse of the city’s water system.

As the city works to find solutions to Jackson’s unstable water system, some Jackson residents have chosen the legal route to try and solve the issues. The lawsuit filed on Friday cites inadequate leadership from Jackson city officials as contributing factors to the system’s collapse.

“I shouldn’t have to move because the city officials are not doing their part to provide the citizens with clean water,” said Shawn Miller, a plaintiff. “Politicians going back and forth like who need to do this, who need to do that? At the end of the day, who’s suffering?”

Miller continued, “I’m from here. I grew up here. I don’t want to leave Jackson. Jackson is my home. This is where I know. This is where I want to be, and I feel like I shouldn’t have to move to go get clean water.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, former Jackson Mayor Toney Yarber and former Public Works directors are among those targeted in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to provide a permanent fix to the fragile water system through guidelines agreed upon in court.