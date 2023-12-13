JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss new water rates for JXN Water customers.

Third-party Water Administrator Ted Henifin talked about the new water rates, billing concerns and some sewage issues. A majority of the discussion was about those topics.

Henifin explained how the new rates would work for the average residential home in Jackson.

“Six-hundred cubic feet is equivalent of about 5,000 gallons a month and that’s what our average customer uses. And so if he is 600 cubic feet times $6, that’s six times six as $36. And a $40 bill building for your water bill would be $76,” he stated.

Residents voiced their frustrations at Henifin because they said they could not get their questions answered over concerns about bills.

“I thought when Ted Henifin came in things were going to be better. And I don’t like the way he kind of pooh poohed us tonight. He kind of was like, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything about it because this because it’s individual.’ Well, no, you can’t do anything tonight. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything, period,” said Shirley Miller, who lives in Jackson.

Many left still searching for answers. The new water rates will be voted on at the next City Council meeting.