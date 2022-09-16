JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors can safely use their tap water without boiling it first for the first time since July.

The City of Jackson had been under the most recent boil water notice for nearly seven weeks.

“We’ve got some big infrastructure problems in the city. It’s a fire need for the City of Jackson to hurry up and do something. I think they’re doing what they can do, but more needs to be done,” said one neighbor.

Now, the boil water notice has been lifted by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). Even after the announcement was made, there was still a large turnout at a water distribution hosted by the Jackson Revival Center Church and another one hosted by the National Panhellenic Council of Metro Jackson. Neighbors said they don’t feel comfortable drinking the water right away.

“Not 100%. It’s going to take me a week or two to make sure,” said Angela Adams, a Jackson neighbor.

“I know they’re going to be skeptical. I’m still skeptical. But the test has been done. The health department has cleared it, so that means that it is safe. But until you’re safe in your mind and your heart, then we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing. But the tests don’t lie,” said Cindy Ayers-Elliot, another Jackson neighbor.

The state has shut down its water distribution sites, but community leaders said they will continue to give out water as needed.

“While that is wonderful news about the boil water notice being lifted, we know from past experience that that’s not something we can necessarily count on right now because there are deeper issues that have to be addressed. So, we just want to be ready to respond as the need occurs,” said Jeff Taylor with Jackson Revival Church.

Neighbors hope to see an end to the decades-long water crisis in the near future, especially while the city still has access to state and federal resources under the current emergency order.