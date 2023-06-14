JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) teamed up to give out free water filters.

The water filters are for pregnant women or women with children, ages five and under.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said $100,000 worth of filters will be handed out. He said the filters are necessary for when boil water notices go into effect.

“With water that’s not filtered, then we run into the problem of having a disease that, not only with our with our mothers who are expecting, but just with patient population in general. But for mothers, it’s more important for us because they are with child at that point. We have pregnant moms, so they are the most vulnerable population,” explained Dr. John Patterson with JHCHC.

If neighbors qualify for the filters, they can pick them up a pitcher at two filters at the JHCHC, located at 502 W. Northside Drive in Jackson.