JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning due to little or no water pressure.

Leaders said 33 schools reported low or no water pressure on Tuesday, January 3. JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.

Student computer device pick-up will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at each school site.

Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available for pick-up at each school on January 5 and 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren The loss of water pressure in our school communities has had an enormous impact on us all. Please know that this decision was made after careful consideration of many factors, including the possibility of more schools losing pressure while scholars and staff are present, and the challenge of maintaining a safe and clean environment. We will continue to monitor updates from the City of Jackson to determine when it is safe to reopen schools and provide daily updates to families regarding the status of our water pressure and reopening schools. Sherwin Johnson, JPS Public Engagement