JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14.

His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position.

King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. He said he’s “always enjoyed working with the city. It’s bittersweet. In the grand scheme of things, it’s better.”

He added that another city reached out to him for its Public Works Director position. He also said he’s talking with with other companies.

King was employed with the City of Jackson for almost three years.