JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has resumed its search for a Public Works director after Khalid Woods resigned… again.

Jackson leaders said they held several conversations with Woods, and they came to a mutual agreement to part ways. Woods resigned on Monday, September 4.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as the Public Works Director for the City of Jackson. Upon my return, I found that my productivity is not where I would like it to be. I’ve not seen the progress that I wanted to see. Due to the stress of the position and the toll that it is taking on my mental health, I feel as though it is best that I step away from my position permanently. I believe this is the best decision for the City and my family. Please respect our privacy,” Woods said.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba accepted the resignation.

“Public Works Director is not an easy job. I respect that Mr. Woods decided to step away from the job when he realized that it was simply too much. We look forward to now moving forward with our search, and finding someone willing to meet the challenges of our evolving city,” Lumumba said.

Woods returned as the Public Works director in August after he resigned from the position in late July.

The Navy veteran previously worked as the deputy director of Public Works in Florida.