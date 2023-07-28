JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s new Public Works director has resigned.

Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said representatives from the mayor’s office reached out to him to inform him that Khalid Woods had resigned.

Woods, who is a Navy veteran, was named the Public Works director for the City of Jackson on July 18, 2023. He had been working as the deputy director of Public Works in Florida for the past year.

During his introduction to the City Council on July 18, Woods said he was looking forward to improving the quality of life for people in Jackson.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment about Woods’ resignation. Melissa Faith Payne, Communications Director for the City of Jackson, said they cannot comment on the resignation because it’s a personnel matter.