JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was approved for seven projects in the first round of funding from the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program under the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). The total amount of funds is $35,629,520.

“I was told by the executive director that one of the city’s drinking water projects scored higher than any other application in this first round,” said State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26). “We are looking for the state to do more once the regular session begins in January.”

The projects are:

Jackson J.H. Fewell Plant Filter and Transmission Line Project Drinking Water

Jackson O.B. Curtis Raw Water Pump Replacement Drinking Water

Jackson O.B. Curtis/J.H. Fewell Chemical Feed Automation Drinking Water

Jackson O.B. Curtis General Filter Upgrade Project Drinking Water

Jackson J.H. Fewell General Pump Repair and Replacement Drinking Water

Jackson West Bank Interceptor Sewer Line Repair and Rehabilitation Project

Wastewater

Wastewater Jackson Mill Street Sewer Basin Reconstruction Wastewater

Leaders said round two of funding will begin in the spring.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba released a statement about the city receiving the funds.

We are appreciative of the recently-announced ARPA projects approved through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s municipality and county water infrastructure program. The City of Jackson was awarded all requested projects and this will go towards our ongoing efforts to provide reliable, safe and quality drinking water for our residents. We are grateful for the assistance and will continue to explore all potential funding avenues to achieve this end. Chokwe A. Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson