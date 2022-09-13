JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 89 PSI.

Leaders also said that all tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage, and pressure should be stable throughout the city.

However, the city has received isolated reports of discolored water and pressure issues. They said many of the issues are related to routine water leaks or meter issues.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, you can report using this tool: https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

Overall water production increased on Monday, September 12, according to officials. The membrane plant increased significantly and the conventional side maintained production levels. The team continues to work to increase production capacity.

Leaders said significant progress was made on Monday with additional repairs and cleaning on the membrane plant. This included repairs to actuators and controls and work to restore automation.

Repairs in the conventional plant were made to the Filter #6 flow meter which will allow for more accurate monitoring of the conventional system water production.

Investigative sampling will be expanded on Tuesday, September 13 to monitor water quality. Hydrant flushing is occurring in certain areas. This is intentional and may cause some lower pressure in the immediate area of flushing.

Leaders said they will evaluate when full sampling can begin. The city remains under a boil water notice.