JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water.

In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

There have been issues with the city’s water system for years. Some neighbors said they are fed up, with some considering moving to another county.

Drew Flowers has been a resident for more than 10 years, but she is considering moving because of the consistent low water.

“I love Jackson, don’t get me wrong, but this is ridiculous,” said Flowers. “It’s affecting my daily routines for not just me but my family, and I don’t think I can take much longer.”

Flowers has been in the process of looking for another home for a year.

“I refuse to buy another home with the same problems, considering it’s not a my problem but a city problem,” she stated.