JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two weeks, some of Jackson residents are seeing relief when it comes to their water pressure.

The city’s water system lost pressure during Christmas weekend due to the freezing temperatures. The system was later placed on a boil water notice.

Even though that some residents were able to get water pressure restored in their homes recently, they don’t know how long it will last.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said event though the city has received millions of dollars for repairs to the city, it will take years to fully fix the system. The city’s water infrastructure will still be vulnerable to severe weather events.

Mariam Tillman, who lives in Jackson, said she is planning ahead in case there is another water crisis in the future. She has purchased water dispensers to make proper accommodations for her and her family.

“I told a friend the other day that we may have to buy cases of water every time we grocery shop,” said Tillman. “We can’t keep living through this.”

Tillman said she was more prepared for this most recent crisis that she was back in August 2022, and she encourages others to do the same.

“Make sure you stock up,” said Tillman. “You have to treat this like a big storm coming but strictly stocking up on water essentials.”