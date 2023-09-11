JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was back in federal court on Monday to face a lawsuit by some residents over water system problems.

The plaintiffs argue that their constitutional right to utilities was violated as the city provided undrinkable or contaminated water and faulty water meters. They are suing over alleged failures in administrative due process.

The plaintiff said they repeatedly attempted to contact water administrators but were told that no hearing dates were available for them.

City attorneys denied that having a faulty water meter is not a breach of constitutional rights. They said the plaintiffs have no evidence that they received contaminated water.

The plaintiffs are three Jackson residents, and they’re asking for class action status for the suit.

Federal Judge Henry Wingate said he expects to make a decision later in the week.