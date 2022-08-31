JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Resource Center will open to those who need hot showers amid the Jackson water crisis.

The center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The REACH (Resource Empowerment Activates Change and Hope) Langley Campus is located at 1129 Langley Ave in Jackson.

“I think there is a lot of fear. I think there is a lot that is still unknown. Many people don’t really know how long they are going to be without water. People don’t have water for toilets, cooking, or showers. We have opened up the showers here as well. If someone needs to take a shower, they can. Having access to that water helps a lot. They may not have the money to go purchase water or may not have good transportation. We wanted to do something right here in this community where people can literally walk to it or catch a ride and be able to eat,” explained Ashlee Lucas, a volunteer at Jackson Resource Center.

Leaders said the services being provided at the center will last until the Jackson water crisis is officially over.

Residents of Jackson can come by for free lunch between 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A water package distribution is also expected.

Members of the center will also deliver water to the elderly and shut-in residents.

“We’re all in this together. We’re here to serve the community and to help these people. We want to give them a heads up, so that they can be a successful part of our community. We believe in community service, and if there’s a need, we want to help meet it. We’re not only in this community for this service, we’re in this community to assist everyone here with whatever needs might come up,” said Lucas.