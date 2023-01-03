JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe were excited to open their doors Tuesday.

Staff were also pleased to see both breakfast and lunch crowds return to normal. Management said Broad Street regained water pressure Monday, but the water began to fluctuate by Tuesday morning.

By 2:00 p.m., the restaurant lost water again and had to close for the day. The owners said having to close the restaurant is proving to be costly.

“Having to close is that’s just catastrophe. When we have to close all of that product that our employees, who are so amazing, put their time and pride into, we have to throw it away,” said Katie Leach, the general manager at Broad Street.

“The only way that a business can keep on paying its bills is by taking revenue, and if we’re closed, we can’t take in revenue. So, when we have to close because we don’t have water, it is disastrous,” said Jeff Good, the owner.

Good said he hopes the restaurant will be able to reopen Wednesday morning.