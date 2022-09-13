JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for help to keep Jackson business open and running during the city’s water crisis.

Some businesses are struggling, and many even had to temporarily close their doors.

The governor’s office said the delectation is an economic injury disaster loan. The money would help make up for business’s economic loss due to having to close or limit hours due to low or no water pressure. It would also reimburse restaurants that are having to buy drinks and ice during the city’s ongoing boil water notice.

Reeves said he thanks Jackson’s business for, “showing resilience and their commitment to the city.”

While business owners said they are thankful for the governor’s help, some said it’s not the best option for help.

“I want to commend the governor for reaching out to the SBA and asking for the economic injury disaster loan,” said Jeff Good, owner and president of Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group. “However, it’s a loan, so any business that takes out this idle program is going to have to pay that money back. It’s a 30-year low interest mortgagee. It’s the cheapest money you could get, but it’s a loan.”

Good said the loan could help smaller business that are in definite trouble of closing, but he encouraged the governor to come up with different ways to support business.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also thanked the Reeves for his assistance in helping the city’s businesses. He his administration looks forward to continuing the work together for the people of Jackson.