JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite some improvements, Jackson’s water crisis is continuing to take a hit on local restaurants. Jackson restaurants are paying the price for the city’s failing water system.

Management at Lou’s Full Serv said while water pressure may be restored, the boil water notice is costing them hundreds of dollars a week.

“We have to outsource our ice, our sodas,” said Louis Larose, owner of Lou’s Full Serve. “It’s a huge expense for us to buy, you know, a thousand pounds of ice every couple of days.”

Lou’s has also seen a noticeable decline in customers. The Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association said restaurants in Jackson saw a 30% decline in customers last week, while those in neighboring cities are on the rise.

The decline in sales are also hurting servers. Employee hours are having to be cut to make for the lost in revenue, resulting in staff shortages.

“You can’t prep a restaurant without staff. You can’t do it by yourself or with just one or two salaried people,” said Carly Evans, a server at Lou’s Full Serv.

While Lou’s is not in danger of closing, smaller restaurants may not be able to recover. Management at Lou’s said they remain hopeful the city’s water system will soon be repaired.