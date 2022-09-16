JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the state lifting the boil water notice for the capital city, restaurants across the City of Jackson can now operate under normal operations.

Restaurants in Jackson have been limited the last seven weeks due to the ongoing water crisis. On Thursday, they began to flush out their systems ahead of a big weekend in Jackson.

“It’s a real relief. Obviously, we’re seven weeks in this. We were looking forward to this day. Now it’s come, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Halfway through the month of September, but we’ve got a big week in Jackson coming up. A big weekend with JSU home game, first one of the seasons,” said Andy Nesenson, the General Manager of the Iron Horse Grill.

Restaurants officials said considering the history of Jacksons’ ongoing water crisis, they can only hope the issue is fixed, but are definitely aware that this can happen again.

“Based on the history, we can expect to have another one, but we’re hoping that we’re wrong. We have more canned beverages for now. We’ll use them if the customers want them, but if not, we’re just going to go with the flow. Wait for somebody to call,” said Dixon Vandevender, Assistant Manager for Sal & Mookie’s.

Restaurants managers said thousands of dollars have been spent on water, ice and canned beverages over the last seven weeks, while also not serving many customers.

They will have canned and bottled beverages for any guests who may feel uncomfortable using the city’s system.