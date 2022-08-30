JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting the operations of the Jackson State football team.

Head football coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders said the water outage has affected Jackson State University. He said the team does not have water or ice at this time.

“We are hit with a little water crisis in the City of Jackson. We don’t have water means. We don’t have air conditioning, we can’t use toilets, we don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which is pretty much places a burden on the program,” said Sanders.

Like many neighbors in Jackson, finding a place to accommodate the care of personal hygiene is a top priority for the team. Sanders said the program is searching for places to accommodate athletes who live on campus or in other parts of Jackson.

“So right now, we’re operating in crisis mode. I got to get these kids off campus. The ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the City of Jackson into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their just needs. Make sure all our kids are fed and all our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis resides. That’s what we’re operating right now, so we’re gonna find somewhere to practice, find somewhere that can accommodate every darn thing that we need and desire to be who we desire to be and that’s dominant,” he said.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, a JSU alum, offered food and housing for the team in Greenville.

When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team. We invite Coach Prime, the JSU coaching staff, and football team to Greenville, Mississippi, where we will provide that lodging and food. We’ve reached out to hotels and business leaders who are willing to provide the lodging, the financial support for food and the practice fields for JSU. The Bible commands us to love thy neighbor as thyself. Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons